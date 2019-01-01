Pamela Bogart teaches academic speaking and writing courses for graduate students, service-learning courses, and a speaking clinic designed for prospective and practicing graduate student instructors (GSIs). In addition, Pamela coordinates winter and summer GSI training programs for LSA sponsored by the ELI and CRLT, the Center for Research on Learning and Teaching. Pamela's research focuses on use of technology to promote language learning, on critical pedagogy and teacher education. Before joining the university as a lecturer in 2000, Pamela was Executive Director of Washtenaw Literacy, an adult ESL and literacy nonprofit educational program. She serves on the Advisory Board of MITESOL.