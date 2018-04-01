About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1: Getting Acquainted

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Introducing Yourself Professionally

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: English for Interactive Learning & Teamwork

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: English for Research & Scholarship

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

