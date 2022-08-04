About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 36 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 36 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Product-Oriented environmental assessment : Introduction to LCA

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 96 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
7 hours to complete

LCA Goal Definition

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 103 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Life Cycle Inventory Part 1

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

Life Cycle Inventory Part 2

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 89 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder