Brian E. Perron, PhD, is a Professor at the University of Michigan School of Social Work. Perron’s recent work focuses on helping community-based organizations use data to improve service delivery and other business processes. This includes developing user-friendly and sustainable data management systems; creating interactive data visualizations to facilitate interpretation of data, especially for non-technical users; and building organizational capacity to promote data-driven decision making. Perron helped establish and works actively with the Child & Adolescent Data Lab, where he examines services for vulnerable youth and families in the child welfare system, with the ultimate goal of improving service outcomes. His research (NCBI, Google Scholar, ResearchGate) has been supported by the National Institutes of Health, Department of Veterans Affairs and the state of Michigan. Perron is also interested in the role, application and ethical use of artificial intelligence in social work and how tools like machine learning and natural language processing can be leveraged to improve our knowledge. Perron is passionate about teaching students about research and data analysis, with a special interest in helping students who do not have a strong math background. Perron also has considerable experience teaching both the diagnosis and treatment of mental health and substance use disorders. In addition to his research, service and teaching activities, Perron regularly participates as a student in MOOCs to ensure his skills and knowledge are current with the rapid developments of technology.