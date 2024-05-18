University of Michigan
Decoding AI: A Deep Dive into AI Models and Predictions
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Elle O'Brien

Instructor: Elle O'Brien

Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn key concepts and terminology in artificial intelligence (AI), including machine learning, generative AI, and deep learning

  • Learn the core components of machine learning systems, including data, models, and evaluation techniques

  • Recognize why AI systems can fail and identify the kinds of work required to make useful technology

  • Identify common pitfalls in conversations about AI and recognize conflicts of interest when interpreting claims about AI systems

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

5 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

7 videos5 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

6 videos2 readings1 assignment

5 videos2 readings1 assignment

5 videos3 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructor

University of Michigan
