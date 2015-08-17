About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Internet Architecture
  • Internet
  • Internet Security
  • Internet Protocol (IP) Suite
University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Getting Started

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

History: Dawn of Electronic Computing

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 89 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

History: The First Internet - NSFNet

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 94 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

History: The Web Makes it Easy to Use

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

History: Commercialization and Growth

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min)

