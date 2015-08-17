The impact of technology and networks on our lives, culture, and society continues to increase. The very fact that you can take this course from anywhere in the world requires a technological infrastructure that was designed, engineered, and built over the past sixty years. To function in an information-centric world, we need to understand the workings of network technology. This course will open up the Internet and show you how it was created, who created it and how it works. Along the way we will meet many of the innovators who developed the Internet and Web technologies that we use today.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started
Welcome to the class. We will first look at the history of the Internet and Web, followed by a look at how the network works and then examine how we secure information on the Internet and Web.
History: Dawn of Electronic Computing
World War II emphasized the strategic importance of computation, communication, and information. There was unprecedented investment in the development of new technologies during the war. We start with Alan Turing and others at Bletchley Park.
History: The First Internet - NSFNet
In the 1960s and 1970s, there was a great deal of research done to build the first wide-area packet switched networks for the US Department of Defense. In the 1980s, the first “Internet” was formed to allow academic researchers to access supercomputer resources.
History: The Web Makes it Easy to Use
The World-Wide-Web was invented in 1990 but it was not an overnight success. But by 1994 - “the year of the web” - the web was being widely used and Internet usage was growing by leaps and bounds.
History: Commercialization and Growth
The late 1990’s saw the web and Internet used increasingly to revolutionize how business was done. Companies like Amazon were founded and grew very rapidly.
Thank you for the informative and fun course, Dr. Chuck. I have learnt to appreciate the wonders of the Internet, and the people who made it happen (and those who continue to make it better).
The course is not just taught with enthusiasm, but many of the key events are described by people who were directly involved. The course should have something new for almost anyone.
Covers an broad, yet manageable scope of computer, network and Internet history followed by an short, understandable taste of the complex scope of cyber security and cryptography.
Great classes. Very easy for everybody looking to have a first contact with the subject: although a bit more in-depth explanations about the technology part would have been great.
