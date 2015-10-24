Chevron Left
Back to Internet History, Technology, and Security

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Internet History, Technology, and Security by University of Michigan

4.8
stars
2,487 ratings
650 reviews

About the Course

The impact of technology and networks on our lives, culture, and society continues to increase. The very fact that you can take this course from anywhere in the world requires a technological infrastructure that was designed, engineered, and built over the past sixty years. To function in an information-centric world, we need to understand the workings of network technology. This course will open up the Internet and show you how it was created, who created it and how it works. Along the way we will meet many of the innovators who developed the Internet and Web technologies that we use today. What You Will Learn: After this course you will not take the Internet and Web for granted. You will be better informed about important technological issues currently facing society. You will realize that the Internet and Web are spaces for innovation and you will get a better understanding of how you might fit into that innovation. If you get excited about the material in this course, it is a great lead-in to taking a course in Web design, Web development, programming, or even network administration. At a minimum, you will be a much wiser network citizen....

Top reviews

TR

Aug 11, 2020

This course was awesome. A combination of the history, sociology and practical architectural / implementation elements of modern digital and internet technology. I enjoyed it thoroughly. Thanks Chuck!

SB

Jan 6, 2016

This is an extremely important course. I would love to see it taught in high schools or in the first year of university. We should all understand how the Internet was developed and how it functions.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 643 Reviews for Internet History, Technology, and Security

By Jeffrey J

Oct 24, 2015

A excellent overview of Internet History, the underlying technology and a quick tour of SSL/TLS. The interviews with some key folks of internet folklore was an added advantage. Highly recommended.

By Stacy B

Jan 7, 2016

This is an extremely important course. I would love to see it taught in high schools or in the first year of university. We should all understand how the Internet was developed and how it functions.

By Parth T

Jun 4, 2019

Great course. The way Dr. Chuck approaches the course, starting from the history (a detailed view is provided), and then to the actual technology, is great. Loved the course and would recommend it to all people who want to know about the Internet, its history, working and all related aspects.

By Syed A I

Apr 26, 2019

Great Instructor! I have learnt alot from this course as well as the instructor. I am thankful to coursera for providing me this opportunity to learn from an instructor like Dr. Charles Severance.

By Diogo A P D

Jul 5, 2019

It provides several important insights

By Xinyuan G

Apr 22, 2019

Very accessible and enjoyable.

By Thomas R

Aug 12, 2020

This course was awesome. A combination of the history, sociology and practical architectural / implementation elements of modern digital and internet technology. I enjoyed it thoroughly. Thanks Chuck!

By Jeff M

Jun 14, 2016

Dr. Chuck is the best!! The interviews with the Grandfathers and Innovators of the Internet are AWESOME! I highly recommend this class to everyone, you will definitely enjoy it tremendously.

By Zachary M

Dec 24, 2019

I enjoyed this course very much.

By G. J W K

Apr 24, 2019

Very interactive and detailed.

By Corey M

May 13, 2019

Dr. Chuck is fantastic in all of his work. I was always curious about networking at larger, but I took this class specifically because of the instructor. I am glad I did. He made the content engaging, digestible, and enjoyable.

By Helena P

Oct 13, 2019

I am a self-taught junior software developer but I got a bachelor's degree in Mathematics. I didn't really know anything about the technology of the Internet, so this course provided a basic knowledge of this topic.

By Koh E A

Aug 19, 2019

Thank you for the informative and fun course, Dr. Chuck. I have learnt to appreciate the wonders of the Internet, and the people who made it happen (and those who continue to make it better).

By Jacques M

May 31, 2020

Very interesting overview of Internet history and deep insight of the vision of creators and main contributors of Web's establishment.

By Ludoviko

Aug 22, 2019

I enjoyed the insights and the interviews to the contributors, Dr Chuck made great efforts to explain the course in plain words.

By Tong L

Oct 1, 2019

Makes me fully understand how the network and the internet comes from.

Also, it briefs how the TCP/IP network models works

By Ashari A

Sep 14, 2019

It a very insightful course that will equip students to further their knowledge in the internet education

By Diego G

Oct 31, 2019

Great material.

Excellent course for those who love computer science and want to know more about it.

By Frode R

Oct 17, 2019

Excellent course, learn a lot about technology we use everyday and the people behind it

By Junhui Q

Jun 20, 2019

Fantastic course, Professor Chuck is an outstanding teacher, learned a lot from him.

By Nadia M

Jan 2, 2019

Dr Chuck, i am so much thankful for your wotk! It was an amazing experience!

By Amr M E A A S E

Jun 16, 2019

It is all about How you could understand Internet in an extremely easy way.

By Keenan B

Aug 1, 2019

Great course, definitely check out the supplemental materials provided

By CARLOS A D L

Apr 6, 2019

Great course to understand why the internet became what it is today.

By ツBenllamino

May 22, 2019

un poco dificil pero con un poco de trabajo todo se puede

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder