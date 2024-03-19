Introduction to Robotics on AWS

In this course, you will learn about industry trends in robotics, the evolution to next-generation robots that take advantage of the cloud, and how Amazon Web Services (AWS) can address common challenges for robotics companies. You will also learn common patterns and best practices for robotics workloads on AWS.
Describe the evolution of the robotics industry and identify common robotics challenges.
Identify the advantages of using AWS for robot development.
Identify relevant AWS services for robotics workloads.
Build modern applications for next-generation robots.
