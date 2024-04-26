L&T EduTech
Robotics Engineering & Applications
L&T EduTech

Robotics Engineering & Applications

This course is part of Collaborative Robotics in Industry Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

Robotic Engineering and Automation integrate mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering to develop intelligent systems, enhancing efficiency and safety in industries. Industrial robots, equipped with programmable control systems, perform tasks with precision and consistency, organized with meticulous arrangement of components for optimal performance and adaptability. Understanding robotic configurations, kinematics, and dynamics guides the selection and design process, ensuring effective task execution and spatial manipulation capabilities.

What's included

17 videos1 assignment

Robot programming methods, including teach pendant, offline simulation, and script-based programming, offer flexibility and efficiency in task deployment, involving motion path definition and end-effector configuration. Evolution in programming techniques, supported by standardized languages like ROS and RAPID, ensures seamless integration and adaptability, illustrated through collaborative Robot programming and practical vision system applications for enhanced perception and decision-making in diverse industries.

What's included

18 videos1 assignment

Robot design involves meticulous consideration of criteria such as payload capacity, reach, speed, and precision, with iterative testing and optimization ensuring efficiency and reliability. End effectors, critical for functionality, must align with task requirements and the robot's capabilities, emphasizing adaptability and specific application needs. Integration of IoT enhances connectivity and data exchange, optimizing decision-making processes and promoting efficiency in robotic applications.

What's included

16 videos1 assignment

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
15 Courses

Offered by

L&T EduTech

