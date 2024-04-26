L&T EduTech
Industrial Fluid systems & Smart Factory Automation
L&T EduTech

Industrial Fluid systems & Smart Factory Automation

This course is part of Collaborative Robotics in Industry Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

3 assignments

3 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

Explore the essence of fluid power in modern machinery, emphasizing hydraulic and pneumatic actuators' pivotal role. Delve into hydraulic pumps, actuators, and pneumatic systems, showcasing their application diversity and efficiency in heavy-duty and precision tasks within machine tools. Additionally, learn about troubleshooting techniques and the integration of digital motors and servo systems for enhanced precision and control in manufacturing operations.

Discover the intricacies of pneumatic and hydraulic circuits, from their essential components to their roles in sequential and simultaneous operations. Delve into troubleshooting methods for diagnosing issues like leaks and pressure fluctuations, ensuring the reliability and efficiency of fluid-based systems in manufacturing applications.

Explore the transformative potential of Smart Factories, leveraging IoT, AI, and robotics to optimize production, enhance energy efficiency, and facilitate predictive maintenance. Smart Energy Management Systems and Industrial Remote Monitoring enhance sustainability and minimize downtime, while technologies like Digital Twins and AGVs streamline processes for improved efficiency and flexibility in manufacturing.

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
15 Courses15,617 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

