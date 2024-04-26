Industrial Fluid systems & Smart Factory Automation

The "Industrial Fluid System & Smart Factory Automation" course represents a pivotal opportunity for individuals seeking to delve into the cutting-edge intersection of fluid dynamics, electrical drives, and smart automation technologies. With three comprehensive modules, participants embark on a transformative journey, exploring the intricacies of fluid and electrical drive systems, fluid circuit design, and the implementation of smart factory automation solutions. This course caters to a diverse audience, including undergraduate students of Mechanical & Mechatronics Engineering, students specializing in robotics & automation, post-graduate students of Mechanical Engineering & Computer-Aided Manufacturing Engineering, as well as practicing engineers in automation environments.
April 2024
3 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
Explore the essence of fluid power in modern machinery, emphasizing hydraulic and pneumatic actuators' pivotal role. Delve into hydraulic pumps, actuators, and pneumatic systems, showcasing their application diversity and efficiency in heavy-duty and precision tasks within machine tools. Additionally, learn about troubleshooting techniques and the integration of digital motors and servo systems for enhanced precision and control in manufacturing operations.
Discover the intricacies of pneumatic and hydraulic circuits, from their essential components to their roles in sequential and simultaneous operations. Delve into troubleshooting methods for diagnosing issues like leaks and pressure fluctuations, ensuring the reliability and efficiency of fluid-based systems in manufacturing applications.
Explore the transformative potential of Smart Factories, leveraging IoT, AI, and robotics to optimize production, enhance energy efficiency, and facilitate predictive maintenance. Smart Energy Management Systems and Industrial Remote Monitoring enhance sustainability and minimize downtime, while technologies like Digital Twins and AGVs streamline processes for improved efficiency and flexibility in manufacturing.
