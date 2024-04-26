The "Fundamentals of Robotics & Industrial Automation" course is tailored to provide a comprehensive understanding of essential concepts and practical skills necessary for excelling in the field of collaborative robotics. Through three dynamic modules, participants will explore the intricacies of sensors & transducers in machine tools & robots, servo systems, and interfacing and simulation techniques. This course is designed to cater to the learning needs of undergraduate students of Mechanical & Mechatronics Engineering, students specializing in robotics & automation, as well as post-graduate students of Mechanical Engineering & Computer-Aided Manufacturing Engineering. Additionally, practicing engineers in automation environments will find immense value in honing their skills through this specialized course.
Fundamentals of Robotics & Industrial Automation
There are 3 modules in this course
Mechatronics revolutionizes industries by seamlessly blending mechanical and electronic components, enhancing efficiency and adaptability. Sensors, acting as sensory organs, enable machines to perceive and respond to their environment, ensuring safety and functionality across diverse applications. From proximity to temperature sensors, these devices are pivotal for accurate and reliable operations in modern manufacturing.
Optical encoders ensure precise speed measurement in machine tools by converting shaft rotation into digital signals, vital for CNC machining and robotics. Sensor interfacing in CNC machines enables predictive maintenance, optimizing tool usage and enhancing machining efficiency. Autonomous mechatronic systems in machine tools operate independently, adapting to dynamic conditions, reducing human intervention, and optimizing processes.
Industrial robots are meticulously designed for precision and efficiency, featuring structured systems with carefully arranged components like joints and links. These versatile robot manipulators excel in tasks ranging from manufacturing to surgery, offering precision and flexibility in complex environments. Tailored robotic configurations, along with specialized gripper designs, optimize efficiency across various applications, while microprocessors and PLCs orchestrate seamless control and automation in modern machinery.
