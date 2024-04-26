L&T EduTech
Fundamentals of Robotics & Industrial Automation
This course is part of Collaborative Robotics in Industry Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
There are 3 modules in this course

Mechatronics revolutionizes industries by seamlessly blending mechanical and electronic components, enhancing efficiency and adaptability. Sensors, acting as sensory organs, enable machines to perceive and respond to their environment, ensuring safety and functionality across diverse applications. From proximity to temperature sensors, these devices are pivotal for accurate and reliable operations in modern manufacturing.

Optical encoders ensure precise speed measurement in machine tools by converting shaft rotation into digital signals, vital for CNC machining and robotics. Sensor interfacing in CNC machines enables predictive maintenance, optimizing tool usage and enhancing machining efficiency. Autonomous mechatronic systems in machine tools operate independently, adapting to dynamic conditions, reducing human intervention, and optimizing processes.

Industrial robots are meticulously designed for precision and efficiency, featuring structured systems with carefully arranged components like joints and links. These versatile robot manipulators excel in tasks ranging from manufacturing to surgery, offering precision and flexibility in complex environments. Tailored robotic configurations, along with specialized gripper designs, optimize efficiency across various applications, while microprocessors and PLCs orchestrate seamless control and automation in modern machinery.

