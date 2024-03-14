For
AWS Instructor
Amazon Web Services
Courses - English
AWS CloudFormation Stacks - Troubleshooting
AWS Database Migration Service (AWS DMS) Getting Started
AWS Elemental Live - Foundations
AWS Elemental Statmux
AWS FinOps - Creating Cloud Business KPIs (Unit Economics)
AWS Glue Getting Started
AWS Hybrid Storage Services Getting Started
AWS Mainframe Modernization Replatform with Micro Focus
AWS Migration Evaluator Getting Started
AWS Network Connectivity Options
AWS Networking Basics
AWS Organizations Getting Started
AWS Security – Encryption Fundamentals
AWS Storage Data Protection Services Getting Started
AWS Tools to Develop, Run, and Modernize .NET Workloads
AWS Wickr Getting Started
AWS X-Ray Getting Started
Amazon Bedrock - Getting Started with Generative AI
Amazon Braket Getting Started
Amazon CloudWatch Getting Started
Amazon CodeWhisperer - Getting Started with Generative AI
Amazon Connect: Creating & Managing Amazon Connect Instances
Amazon DocumentDB Service Primer
Amazon DynamoDB Service Primer
Amazon DynamoDB for Serverless Architectures
Amazon EC2 Basics
Amazon EMR Getting Started
Amazon ElastiCache Service Primer
Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) Primer
Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP Primer
Amazon Inspector - Getting Started
Amazon Kendra Getting Started
Amazon Kinesis Video Streams - Getting Started
Amazon Lex Getting Started
Amazon Macie - Getting Started
Amazon Neptune Service Primer
Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (QLDB) Service Primer
Amazon RDS Service Primer
Amazon Redshift Service Primer
Amazon Transcribe Getting Started
Breaking Free from Legacy Databases
Building a Generative AI-Ready Organization
Choosing Serverless Containers for .NET
Cloud Essentials - Healthcare and Life Sciences
Cloud Essentials for Business Leaders - Education
Configure and Deploy AWS Client VPN
Configure and Deploy AWS PrivateLink
Deploying Applications with AWS Elastic Beanstalk
Fundamentals of Analytics on AWS
Getting Started with AWS Audit Manager
Getting Started with AWS CloudFormation
Getting Started with AWS Config
Getting Started with AWS Fargate
Getting Started with AWS Mainframe Modernization Service
Getting Started with AWS Security Hub
Getting Started with AWS Systems Manager
Getting Started with Amazon ECR
Getting Started with Amazon EKS Anywhere
Getting Started with Amazon Keyspaces
Getting Started with Amazon Personalize
Getting Started with Amazon RDS for MariaDB
Getting Started with Amazon Redshift
Getting Started with Amazon Textract
Getting Started with Amazon Timestream
Getting Started with Bottlerocket
Getting Started with Migration Hub Refactor Spaces
Getting Started with Network Load Balancer (NLB)
Improve Code Quality with Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer
Introduction to AWS Elemental MediaConnect
Introduction to Amazon Connect and the Contact Control Panel
Introduction to Building with AWS Databases
Introduction to Database Migration
Introduction to Generative AI - Art of the Possible
Introduction to Robotics on AWS
Introduction to Serverless Development
Introduction to the Cloud for Clinicians
IoT Edge Computing: Amazon FreeRTOS Primer
IoT Microcontrollers: Onboarding an ESP32 with Amazon FreeRTOS
Managing AWS IoT Devices: Fleet Indexing
Microsoft on AWS - Porting Assistant for .NET
Migrating SAP Workloads to AWS
Migrating from Apache Cassandra to Amazon Keyspaces
Migrating from Microsoft SQL Server to Amazon DynamoDB
Migrating from Microsoft SQL Server to Amazon RDS
Migrating from MySQL to Amazon RDS
Migrating from Oracle to Amazon Aurora
Migrating from Oracle to Amazon RDS
Migrating from PostgreSQL to Amazon RDS
Migrating from Redis to Amazon ElastiCache
Planning a Generative AI Project
PostgreSQL Fundamentals: Architecture
PostgreSQL Fundamentals: Explain
PostgreSQL Fundamentals: SQL Command Line
SAP on AWS - Commercial
Securely Connecting AWS IoT Devices to the Cloud
ServiceNow Connector Application
Sustainability Transformation with AWS
Trails for AWS CloudTrail Getting Started
Using AWS Solutions: AWS Cloud Migration Factory
Using the AWS Schema Conversion Tool
