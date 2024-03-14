Profile

AWS Instructor

    Courses - English

    AWS CloudFormation Stacks - Troubleshooting

    AWS Database Migration Service (AWS DMS) Getting Started

    AWS Elemental Live - Foundations

    AWS Elemental Statmux

    AWS FinOps - Creating Cloud Business KPIs (Unit Economics)

    AWS Glue Getting Started

    AWS Hybrid Storage Services Getting Started

    AWS Mainframe Modernization Replatform with Micro Focus

    AWS Migration Evaluator Getting Started

    AWS Network Connectivity Options

    AWS Networking Basics

    AWS Organizations Getting Started

    AWS Security – Encryption Fundamentals

    AWS Storage Data Protection Services Getting Started

    AWS Tools to Develop, Run, and Modernize .NET Workloads

    AWS Wickr Getting Started

    AWS X-Ray Getting Started

    Amazon Bedrock - Getting Started with Generative AI

    Amazon Braket Getting Started

    Amazon CloudWatch Getting Started

    Amazon CodeWhisperer - Getting Started with Generative AI

    Amazon Connect: Creating & Managing Amazon Connect Instances

    Amazon DocumentDB Service Primer

    Amazon DynamoDB Service Primer

    Amazon DynamoDB for Serverless Architectures

    Amazon EC2 Basics

    Amazon EMR Getting Started

    Amazon ElastiCache Service Primer

    Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) Primer

    Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP Primer

    Amazon Inspector - Getting Started

    Amazon Kendra Getting Started

    Amazon Kinesis Video Streams - Getting Started

    Amazon Lex Getting Started

    Amazon Macie - Getting Started

    Amazon Neptune Service Primer

    Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (QLDB) Service Primer

    Amazon RDS Service Primer

    Amazon Redshift Service Primer

    Amazon Transcribe Getting Started

    Breaking Free from Legacy Databases

    Building a Generative AI-Ready Organization

    Choosing Serverless Containers for .NET

    Cloud Essentials - Healthcare and Life Sciences

    Cloud Essentials for Business Leaders - Education

    Configure and Deploy AWS Client VPN

    Configure and Deploy AWS PrivateLink

    Deploying Applications with AWS Elastic Beanstalk

    Fundamentals of Analytics on AWS

    Getting Started with AWS Audit Manager

    Getting Started with AWS CloudFormation

    Getting Started with AWS Config

    Getting Started with AWS Fargate

    Getting Started with AWS Mainframe Modernization Service

    Getting Started with AWS Security Hub

    Getting Started with AWS Systems Manager

    Getting Started with Amazon ECR

    Getting Started with Amazon EKS Anywhere

    Getting Started with Amazon Keyspaces

    Getting Started with Amazon Personalize

    Getting Started with Amazon RDS for MariaDB

    Getting Started with Amazon Redshift

    Getting Started with Amazon Textract

    Getting Started with Amazon Timestream

    Getting Started with Bottlerocket

    Getting Started with Migration Hub Refactor Spaces

    Getting Started with Network Load Balancer (NLB)

    Improve Code Quality with Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer

    Introduction to AWS Elemental MediaConnect

    Introduction to Amazon Connect and the Contact Control Panel

    Introduction to Building with AWS Databases

    Introduction to Database Migration

    Introduction to Generative AI - Art of the Possible

    Introduction to Robotics on AWS

    Introduction to Serverless Development

    Introduction to the Cloud for Clinicians

    IoT Edge Computing: Amazon FreeRTOS Primer

    IoT Microcontrollers: Onboarding an ESP32 with Amazon FreeRTOS

    Managing AWS IoT Devices: Fleet Indexing

    Microsoft on AWS - Porting Assistant for .NET

    Migrating SAP Workloads to AWS

    Migrating from Apache Cassandra to Amazon Keyspaces

    Migrating from Microsoft SQL Server to Amazon DynamoDB

    Migrating from Microsoft SQL Server to Amazon RDS

    Migrating from MySQL to Amazon RDS

    Migrating from Oracle to Amazon Aurora

    Migrating from Oracle to Amazon RDS

    Migrating from PostgreSQL to Amazon RDS

    Migrating from Redis to Amazon ElastiCache

    Planning a Generative AI Project

    PostgreSQL Fundamentals: Architecture

    PostgreSQL Fundamentals: Explain

    PostgreSQL Fundamentals: SQL Command Line

    SAP on AWS - Commercial

    Securely Connecting AWS IoT Devices to the Cloud

    ServiceNow Connector Application

    Sustainability Transformation with AWS

    Trails for AWS CloudTrail Getting Started

    Using AWS Solutions: AWS Cloud Migration Factory

    Using the AWS Schema Conversion Tool

