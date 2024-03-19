Amazon EMR Getting Started

Amazon EMR is a managed cluster solution that can make it more efficient to run big data frameworks, such as Apache Hadoop and Apache Spark, on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to process and analyze vast amounts of data.
Learn how Amazon EMR works and amiliarize yourself with the technical concepts of Amazon EMR.
Learn what it would take to implement Amazon EMR in a real-world scenario.
Explore how to use Amazon EMR on the AWS Management Console and using the AWS CLI.
March 2024
There is 1 module in this course
Amazon EMR is a managed cluster solution that can make it more efficient to run big data frameworks, such as Apache Hadoop and Apache Spark, on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to process and analyze vast amounts of data. In this course, you will learn the benefits and technical concepts of Amazon EMR. If you are new to the service, you will learn how to start using Amazon EMR through a demonstration using the AWS Management Console and AWS Command Line Interface (AWS CLI). You will learn about the native architecture and how the built-in features can help you process data for analytics purposes and business intelligence workloads.
