The Cloud Migration Factory on AWS solution uses a serverless architecture to coordinate and automate your organization's medium-scale to large-scale migrations to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. The solution makes the process of migrating multiple servers to the AWS Cloud more efficient while reducing the associated costs. The solution supports multiple migration strategies, such as rehost (lift and shift) and replatform.
Using AWS Solutions: AWS Cloud Migration Factory
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
The purpose and benefits of Cloud Migration Factory on AWS
Cloud Migration Factory architecture and common use cases, along with implementation requirements
Dependencies and the process for deploying Cloud Migration Factory
Various aspects of managing and using the Cloud Migration Factory solution
Details to know
March 2024
1 assignment
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
There is 1 module in this course
The Cloud Migration Factory on AWS solution uses a serverless architecture to coordinate and automate your organization's medium-scale to large-scale migrations to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. The solution makes the process of migrating multiple servers to the AWS Cloud more efficient while reducing the associated costs. The solution supports multiple migration strategies, such as rehost (lift and shift) and replatform.
What's included
1 reading1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.