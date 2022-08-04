This introductory course is for anyone who wants a deeper dive into AWS migration. Whether you want to understand what services are helpful, need to plan a migration for your organization, or are helping other groups with their own migration, you will find valuable information throughout this course. The course sessions structure cloud migration through the three-phase migration process from AWS: assess, mobilize, and migrate and modernize. This process is designed to help your organization approach and implement a migration of tens, hundreds, or thousands of applications. By learning about this three-phase structure—and the various AWS tools, features, and services that can help you during each phase—you will complete this course with a better understanding of how to design and implement migrations to AWS.
Week 1 of this course introduces the concept of migration and some background material, and we also discuss the format that the rest of the course will follow. You learn about why migration is an important topic, different migration types, and the three-phase migration structure. You also learn about some tools that can help you with learn more about migrations and how to plan them (such as AWS Prescriptive Guidance).
Week 2 dives into the assess phase of the migration structure. This week focuses on understanding and evaluating your current infrastructure. Tools such as AWS Migration Evaluator and AWS Migration Hub are crucial to this step of your migration, and discussions with your organization about your business needs for migrating are also critical. Additionally, you should take the time to learn about how your utilization in your on-premises environment translates to AWS services and tools.
Week 3 focuses on the mobilize phase of the migration. This week, you learn about the methods and tools that are useful for building a refined migration plan. We discuss getting your team and applications ready for migration, look at services like AWS Application Discovery Service, and cover how the AWS Partner Network (APN) can help you establish your migration plan. To close this section, you learn about AWS Management and Governance, AWS Control Tower, and AWS Landing Zone—tools that can help you prepare for the actual work of migrating applications while also prioritizing security and dependability.
In the final week of this course, you focus on the migrate and modernize phase of the migration structure. During week 4, you learn about migrating specific types of components and the services that assist with their migration: AWS Application Migration Service, AWS Database Migration Service, AWS DataSync, AWS Storage Gateway, and the AWS Snow Family. This week closes with some additional resources so that you can continue your self-paced study with AWS.
This specialization gives current or aspiring IT professionals an overview of the features, benefits, and capabilities of Amazon Web Services (AWS). As you proceed through these four interconnected courses, you will gain a more vivid understanding of core AWS services, key AWS security concepts, strategies for migrating from on-premises to AWS, and basics of building serverless applications with AWS. Additionally, you will have opportunities to practice what you have learned by completing labs and exercises developed by AWS technical instructors.
