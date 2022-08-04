Learner Reviews & Feedback for AWS Fundamentals: Migrating to the Cloud by Amazon Web Services
About the Course
This introductory course is for anyone who wants a deeper dive into AWS migration. Whether you want to understand what services are helpful, need to plan a migration for your organization, or are helping other groups with their own migration, you will find valuable information throughout this course. The course sessions structure cloud migration through the three-phase migration process from AWS: assess, mobilize, and migrate and modernize. This process is designed to help your organization approach and implement a migration of tens, hundreds, or thousands of applications. By learning about this three-phase structure—and the various AWS tools, features, and services that can help you during each phase—you will complete this course with a better understanding of how to design and implement migrations to AWS....