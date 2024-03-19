Improve Code Quality with Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer

In this course, you will learn how to improve the quality of your code and strengthen your current DevOps practices by using Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer. You will also learn how to integrate CodeGuru Reviewer into development workflows to enhance code reviews with automated feedback. Finally, you will learn how to associate existing code repositories on GitHub and AWS CodeCommit with Amazon CodeGuru.
Differentiate between CodeGuru Reviewer and Amazon CodeGuru Profiler.
Explain how CodeGuru Reviewer supports DevOps practices and helps you improve code quality.
Explain how to use CodeGuru Reviewer in your development workflow and how to analyze your code with CodeGuru Reviewer.
Describe how to contribute feedback to improve the effectiveness of CodeGuru Reviewer.
