Let’s get you working efficiently in a software development team and shorten the time it takes to get high quality applications to your customers. We start with the theory and benefits of building software with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery. Continuous Integration starts with source control. We get you working with AWS CodeCommit, a managed source control service that makes it easier for teams to collaborate on code and with Git repository you learn branching strategies and get hands-on committing bug fixes and writing unit tests. Your commits initiate an AWS CodePipeline pipeline where we can run automated tests for fast code quality feedback. We then use AWS CodeBuild to run tests and package code for deployment. Finally, we use AWS CodeDeploy to automate code deployment. Let’s use your coding skills to automate the process of getting quality code to production infrastructure.
Hands-on with AWS: Software Development Practices
This course is part of Developing Applications on AWS Specialization
Taught in English
There are 2 modules in this course
This week, you learn how to work on software as a team. You start by learning about best practices for continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD). Next, you explore what it means to take a DevOps approach, where most of the delivery and operations of applications are automated. Finally, working in a team also means contributing to source code in a repository. You learn the basics of using Git for source control, and some best practices for branching and managing code.
This week, you get hands-on with some engineering responsibilities. First, you learn about testing code. When you write code, the quality of the code is important. By automating testing as you build, you can increase your confidence that you’re creating quality software. Next, you work through the process of getting a bug fix from code and updating tests. Finally, you see how the code is automatically deployed to production.
