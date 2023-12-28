Amazon Web Services
DevOps on AWS and Project Management
DevOps on AWS and Project Management

Russell Sayers
Instructors: Russell Sayers

What you'll learn

  • Learn about the use cases for project management in business

  • Understand the differences between Agile and Waterfall methodologies

There are 4 modules in this course

In the first section of this course, you focus on answering the question, “What is a project?” You learn how to break a project down into the individual pieces that need to be defined before moving on to explore best practices for project management. At the end of the module, you learn about the software development lifecycle (SDLC) process and how the SDLC can be used to build new applications.

In the second section of this course, you explore two different project management methodologies: waterfall and agile. Understanding the use cases behind each methodology is key to using them in the proper situations. You end this section learning about scrum and kanban; and how you can combine agile with DevOps to help quickly build, test, and deploy your software.

In the third section of this course, you expand your knowledge of DevOps concepts. Starting with source control, you learn how to properly store your code and collaborate with your team members to make changes. Next, you explore how you can automate the build stage of your application with AWS CodeBuild and Jenkins. Finally, you get a chance to go hands-on in the lab environment and apply these best practices to a project.

In the final section of this course, you continue to expand your understanding of DevOps concepts. You learn about the remaining portions of the CI/CD pipeline by exploring the testing stage and, finally, the deployment stage. When a software project has completed going through the CI/CD pipeline, you have software that works and is ready to go to production. You end this module by completing a hands-on exercise where you combine different AWS developer tools to form your own CI/CD pipeline.

Instructors

Russell Sayers
Amazon Web Services
14 Courses82,173 learners

