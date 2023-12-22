Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that makes foundation models (FMs) from Amazon and leading artificial intelligence (AI) startups available through an API. In this course, you will learn the benefits of Amazon Bedrock. You will learn how to start using the service through a demonstration in the Amazon Bedrock console. You will also learn about the AI concepts of Amazon Bedrock and how you can use the service to accelerate development of generative AI applications.
Amazon Bedrock - Getting Started with Generative AI
What you'll learn
Recognize the benefits of Amazon Bedrock.
Describe how Amazon Bedrock works.
List typical use cases for Amazon Bedrock.
Explore how to use Amazon Bedrock for your generative AI application.
