This course delves into the forefront of manufacturing, exploring how emerging technologies and innovative practices are revolutionizing the industry. Participants will gain insights into the latest trends and advancements in production processes, including the impact of automation, robotics, and sustainable practices.
Future of Production
Taught in English
Course
Analyze the impact of technology on manufacturing processes.
Evaluate the role of automation and robotics in production.
Apply knowledge of sustainable practices in manufacturing scenarios.
Develop strategies for navigating the Future manufacturing.
April 2024
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
Module 1 provides a comprehensive introduction to the foundational concepts and frameworks essential for understanding the future of manufacturing. It covers essential topics such as manufacturing processes, emerging technologies, and the evolution of manufacturing towards Industry.
12 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 2 focuses on the "Impact of Technology on Manufacturing," delving into advancements such as robotics, artificial intelligence, IoT, and collaborative robots. Participants will gain insights into how these technologies revolutionize production processes, improve efficiency, and contribute to cost-effectiveness, while also understanding the benefits and challenges of integrating robotics into production processes.
9 videos1 reading1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 3 delves into the latest trends and advancements in production processes, exploring Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing, the Internet of Things (IoT) in manufacturing, and Big Data and Analytics in production.
10 videos1 reading1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This module delves into the critical role of sustainable practices in shaping the future of production. It addresses environmental challenges faced by the manufacturing industry, explores green manufacturing initiatives, and discusses the concept of a circular economy. Participants will understand how adopting sustainable practices can contribute to a more environmentally conscious and resilient manufacturing industry.
12 videos1 reading1 assignment2 discussion prompts
