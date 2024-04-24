Starweaver
Future of Production
Starweaver

Future of Production

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Jairo Sanchez

Instructor: Jairo Sanchez

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze the impact of technology on manufacturing processes.

  • Evaluate the role of automation and robotics in production.

  • Apply knowledge of sustainable practices in manufacturing scenarios.

  • Develop strategies for navigating the Future manufacturing.

Details to know

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 provides a comprehensive introduction to the foundational concepts and frameworks essential for understanding the future of manufacturing. It covers essential topics such as manufacturing processes, emerging technologies, and the evolution of manufacturing towards Industry.

Module 2 focuses on the "Impact of Technology on Manufacturing," delving into advancements such as robotics, artificial intelligence, IoT, and collaborative robots. Participants will gain insights into how these technologies revolutionize production processes, improve efficiency, and contribute to cost-effectiveness, while also understanding the benefits and challenges of integrating robotics into production processes.

Module 3 delves into the latest trends and advancements in production processes, exploring Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing, the Internet of Things (IoT) in manufacturing, and Big Data and Analytics in production.

This module delves into the critical role of sustainable practices in shaping the future of production. It addresses environmental challenges faced by the manufacturing industry, explores green manufacturing initiatives, and discusses the concept of a circular economy. Participants will understand how adopting sustainable practices can contribute to a more environmentally conscious and resilient manufacturing industry.

Offered by

