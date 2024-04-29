This course provides a comprehensive understanding of factory automation, covering foundational concepts to practical applications. Participants explore the evolution of automation technology, including robotics and control systems, witnessing its role in optimizing production processes and enhancing productivity. Through real-world case studies, they learn how automation improves efficiency, safety, and innovation in manufacturing.
Factory Automation: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing
Identify the components and types of factory automation systems.
Describe the benefits and challenges of implementing automation in manufacturing.
Assess the impact of automation technologies on production efficiency.
Design a plan for integrating automation solutions into existing manufacturing processes.
April 2024
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
Module 1 provides an in-depth exploration of the evolution, technologies, pillars, advantages, and challenges of factory automation, offering learners a comprehensive understanding of its impact on manufacturing processes.
10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 2 focuses on implementing automation in manufacturing operations, covering various aspects such as assessing readiness, selecting appropriate technologies, and addressing workforce development. dont start with module 2.
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 3 focuses on Advanced Automation and Robotics in manufacturing, covering industrial robots, AI and machine learning applications, as well as safety and ergonomic considerations.
9 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Explore the cutting-edge advancements in manufacturing through automation, focusing on the integration of Industry 5.0 principles, humanoid robots, and sustainable automation practices. Dive into the intersection of technology, ethics, and sustainability to equip learners with the knowledge to propel manufacturing into the future.
11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
