Factory Automation: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing
Factory Automation: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Camila Rossi

Instructor: Camila Rossi

Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the components and types of factory automation systems.

  • Describe the benefits and challenges of implementing automation in manufacturing.

  • Assess the impact of automation technologies on production efficiency.

  • Design a plan for integrating automation solutions into existing manufacturing processes.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 provides an in-depth exploration of the evolution, technologies, pillars, advantages, and challenges of factory automation, offering learners a comprehensive understanding of its impact on manufacturing processes.

What's included

10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 2 focuses on implementing automation in manufacturing operations, covering various aspects such as assessing readiness, selecting appropriate technologies, and addressing workforce development. dont start with module 2.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 3 focuses on Advanced Automation and Robotics in manufacturing, covering industrial robots, AI and machine learning applications, as well as safety and ergonomic considerations.

What's included

9 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Explore the cutting-edge advancements in manufacturing through automation, focusing on the integration of Industry 5.0 principles, humanoid robots, and sustainable automation practices. Dive into the intersection of technology, ethics, and sustainability to equip learners with the knowledge to propel manufacturing into the future.

What's included

11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Camila Rossi
Starweaver
1 Course21 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

