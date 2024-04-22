This course provides an intermediate-level exploration of Robotics Process Automation (RPA) within the realm of smart manufacturing, catering to manufacturing engineers, process designers, automation technologists, and quality assurance specialists. Over a duration of 4 hours, participants will delve into the foundational concepts of RPA, its integration with existing manufacturing systems, and its transformative impact on production efficiency and quality control. Through real-world case studies, learners will analyze successful RPA implementations, understand deployment challenges, and acquire strategies for effective integration.
Robotics Process Automation for Smart Manufacturing
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Define the key components of RPA in manufacturing.
Describe the integration of RPA with existing manufacturing systems.
Analyze case studies to identify effective RPA strategies.
Evaluate the impact of RPA on production efficiency and quality control.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
April 2024
4 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Module 1 provides a comprehensive introduction to Robotics Process Automation (RPA) within the manufacturing sector, covering fundamental concepts, deployment strategies, integration techniques, and impact measurement methodologies.
What's included
10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 2 focuses on introducing learners to the development of robotic process automation (RPA) bots using UiPath. It covers the fundamentals of RPA development, setting up the UiPath environment, and building basic assisted bots.
What's included
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 3 focuses on the development of non-assisted bots, primarily utilizing UiPath as the RPA platform. Learners will delve into creating unattended bots for data processing, automating complex tasks, and managing bots post-development using UiPath Orchestrator.
What's included
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 4 focuses on the integration of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 within the manufacturing sector. It explores how RPA drives innovation, scalability, and efficiency in modern manufacturing operations.
What's included
11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.