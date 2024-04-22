Starweaver
Robotics Process Automation for Smart Manufacturing
Robotics Process Automation for Smart Manufacturing

Taught in English

Course

Camila Rossi

Instructor: Camila Rossi

Beginner level

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Define the key components of RPA in manufacturing.

  • Describe the integration of RPA with existing manufacturing systems.

  • Analyze case studies to identify effective RPA strategies.

  • Evaluate the impact of RPA on production efficiency and quality control.

There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 provides a comprehensive introduction to Robotics Process Automation (RPA) within the manufacturing sector, covering fundamental concepts, deployment strategies, integration techniques, and impact measurement methodologies.

10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 2 focuses on introducing learners to the development of robotic process automation (RPA) bots using UiPath. It covers the fundamentals of RPA development, setting up the UiPath environment, and building basic assisted bots.

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 3 focuses on the development of non-assisted bots, primarily utilizing UiPath as the RPA platform. Learners will delve into creating unattended bots for data processing, automating complex tasks, and managing bots post-development using UiPath Orchestrator.

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 4 focuses on the integration of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 within the manufacturing sector. It explores how RPA drives innovation, scalability, and efficiency in modern manufacturing operations.

11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Camila Rossi
