Dr. Jeffrey Sanchez-Burks is a Behavioral Scientist, the William Russell Kelly Professor of Business Administration and Professor of Management and Organizations at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. His research, courses and executive leadership development center around the human dynamics of designing and driving change. In this work, he reveals novel insights about how to architect emotional landscapes, bricolage novel solutions and cultivate rewarding collaborations in a complex and globally connected world. His research has been featured in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio, The Harvard Business Review and the TED talk series. Sanchez-Burks received his Ph.D. in Social Psychology from the University of Michigan. Previously, he was on the faculty at the University of Southern California and has had visiting appointments at universities in Singapore, France, Turkey and Russia. JSB was born in San Francisco, raised in Los Angeles, and lives in Ann Arbor.