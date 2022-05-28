This course is a multi-media exploration into important intra- and interpersonal skills required for Emotional Intelligence. Professors Sanchez-Burks and Alexander teach a model that brings together all of the areas that are necessary to improve and take skills in the interpersonal space to the next level. People call these ‘soft skills’ when in fact they are the hardest part of great leadership and the biggest contributor to team success. Through theory, assessments, animated vignettes, and video clips, participants will be able to see themselves and others, as well as analyze their own and others’ behaviors. This is a skill-building course based on published research in multiple fields.
Self-Awareness
Welcome to Week 1: “Self-Awareness”. In the first lesson, you will explore the possibility of being simultaneously more emotionally attuned and professional at work, regardless of what stage of career you’re in. You will address the essential question: Do emotions have a place at work? In the second lesson, you will focus on the self, answering the essential question: How can knowing more about ourselves help us and help our connections with others?
Self-Management
Welcome to Week 2: “Self-Management”. In the third lesson, you will learn how to harness your emotions instead of suppressing them in order to make more accurate forecasts and better decisions. You will explore the essential question: How can emotions help us become wise? In the fourth lesson, you will begin to self-manage yourself to be able to project the 'you' you want to project to the other, whether that’s a group, a team, or another person. You will address the essential question: How can we manage social-emotions to increase resiliency?
Social Awareness
Welcome to Week 3: “Social-Awareness”. In lessons five and six, you will focus on how to make sense of others. You will not only learn why it is very difficult to be empathetic and take others’ perspectives, but also understand how to overcome these challenges. The essential questions you will explore are: What is lost when you rely on the spoken word? What is lost when you can read the emotions of a person but not the collective?
Social Acceleration
Welcome to Week 4: “Social Acceleration”. In the seventh lesson, you will explore what it takes to work in a team or be a leader, answering the essential question: As with seeing a forest versus a tree, what is gained when you shift your focus from a person to people? In the eighth lesson, you will learn what can be gained from transformational mentors and coaches, as well as how having a big impact on others can lead you to build your own legacy. You will address the essential question: What do transformative mentors and lasting legacies have in common?
