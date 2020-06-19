About this Course

30,153 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Gratitude
  • Kindness
  • Meditation
  • Positive Psychology
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(31,745 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Positive Emotions: The Tiny Engines of Positive Psychology

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Mindscapes and Outcomes of Positivity

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Delicate Art of Pursuing Happiness

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Positivity Resonance and Loving-Kindness

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 80 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM POSITIVE PSYCHOLOGY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder