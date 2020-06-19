This course discusses research findings in the field of positive psychology, conducted by Barbara Fredrickson and her colleagues. It also features practical applications of this science that you can put to use immediately to help you live a full and meaningful life.
- Gratitude
- Kindness
- Meditation
- Positive Psychology
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is known around the world for innovative teaching and research. Regularly ranked as the nation’s best value for academic quality, UNC has produced the most Rhodes Scholars for the past 25 years among U.S. public research universities.
Positive Emotions: The Tiny Engines of Positive Psychology
Look “under the hood” to discover the powerful drivers of growth, well-being, and health.
The Mindscapes and Outcomes of Positivity
Discover the roots of flexibility, creativity, and resilience.
The Delicate Art of Pursuing Happiness
Discover the ratios and priorities that best promote flourishing and learn common pitfalls to avoid.
Positivity Resonance and Loving-Kindness
Unveil the force of co-experienced positive emotions and practice this lab-tested meditation honed over millennia.
Great introductory course with very useful information and practical techniques. I'm especially interested in Lovingkindness meditation and I'm incorporating this into my daily routine! Love it!
It was a great journey with positive psychology . I hope I can use some skills in my professional work . thank you Dr. Barbara Fredrickson ., your way of teaching was really understanding .
The course was extremely insightful. It unfolded many aspects of Positive emotions and Psychology. It was really a great opportunity to gain knowledge of this developing field. Thank you!
I am so glad i'm taking this course. it's worth my time. I'm not a fan of positive psychology because i thought it was all injecting the positive emotions. but its not its about being open.
