Course 5 of 5 in the
Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify your five signature strengths

  • Describe the character strengths that promote well-being

  • Craft a positive intervention using a signature strength

  • Share your work by writing a post-intervention assessment

Skills you will gain

  • Character Strengths And Virtues
  • Flourishing
  • Positive Psychology
  • Personal Development
Course 5 of 5 in the
Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Character Strengths: One Concept to Rule them All

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Peterson Theory on Psychological Mental Illness as defined as an Excess, an Absence, or an Opposite of a Character Strength rather than by the Presence or Absence of a Symptom in the DSM

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Developing a Positive Intervention using a signature strength to bolster a strength absence or strength opposite. Hypothesis & Experiment Design for Personal Positive Intervention

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Putting the Positive Intervention into Action

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 20 min)

About the Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization

Foundations of Positive Psychology

