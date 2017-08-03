About this Course

52,757 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the protective factors that make one resilient

  • Describe thinking traps and how they undercut resilience

  • Make use of non-cognitive strategies that decrease anxiety

  • Create a buffer of positivity that boosts resilience in stressful situations

Skills you will gain

  • Gratitude
  • Plan
  • Positive Psychology
  • Communication
  • Mindfulness
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(9,845 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Resilience and Optimism

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 103 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Cognitive Approaches to Resilience: Strategies to Increase Optimism and Resilient Thinking

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Managing Anxiety and Increasing Positive Emotions Like Gratitude

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 115 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Leveraging Character Strengths and Strengthening Relationships

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 95 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM POSITIVE PSYCHOLOGY: RESILIENCE SKILLS

View all reviews

About the Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization

Foundations of Positive Psychology

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder