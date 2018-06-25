Learners discover how apply to research methods to their study of Positive Psychology. In this course, we study with Dr. Angela Duckworth and Dr. Claire Robertson-Kraft. Through an exploration their work "True Grit" and interviews with researchers and practitioners, you develop a research hypothesis and learn how to understand the difference between internal and external validity. You also begin to understand and apply the strengths and weaknesses associated with different types of measurements and evaluation designs. You then interpret the results in an empirical study. Suggested prerequisites: Positive Psychology: Martin E. P. Seligman’s Visionary Science and Positive Psychology: Applications and Interventions.
This course is part of the Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Assess whether a hypothesis is good based on its characteristics
Make use of best practices for research data collection
Utilize inferential statistics for data analysis
Describe the basics of research methodologies and design
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Planning for Research
Collecting Data
Analyzing Data
Using Research to Inform Your Work and the World Around You
Reviews
- 5 stars62.94%
- 4 stars19.86%
- 3 stars9.58%
- 2 stars5.23%
- 1 star2.37%
TOP REVIEWS FROM POSITIVE PSYCHOLOGY: CHARACTER, GRIT AND RESEARCH METHODS
A bit of a struggle to learn the technical terms, but helpful in understanding and appreciating the scientific approach to researching various approaches to positive psychology.
Not a fan of research and stats etc but this course was brilliant because the content and examples used as well at the lecturers were phenomenal.
It was a wonderful class! While I was expecting something different than learning about research and how to read research papers, that is my fault for putting my expectations on the class.
i am so happy that i graduated. The course has helped me understand more. Now when i learn this course in class i can easily see that i am ahead of others in understanding it
About the Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
The University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Martin E.P. Seligman welcome you to Foundations of Positive Psychology. Our five-course specialization provides you with the key theories and research in the field of positive psychology as well as opportunities for application.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.