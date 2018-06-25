About this Course

What you will learn

  • Assess whether a hypothesis is good based on its characteristics

  • Make use of best practices for research data collection

  • Utilize inferential statistics for data analysis

  • Describe the basics of research methodologies and design

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Planning for Research

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Collecting Data

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 77 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Analyzing Data

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 61 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Using Research to Inform Your Work and the World Around You

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 62 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

