Profile

Claire Robertson-Kraft, Ph.D.

Director, ImpactED

    Bio

    Claire Robertson-Kraft earned her Ph.D. in education policy and is currently a post-doctoral fellow and the Associate Director of Operation Public Education at The University of Pennsylvania. She is the co-editor of A Grand Bargain for Education Reform: New Rewards and Supports for New Accountability (Harvard Education Press, 2009), which provides a comprehensive framework for evaluating, compensating, and developing teachers . Her research focuses on how these policies influence teachers’ motivation, effectiveness, and retention. After graduating from undergrad at Penn in 2004, Claire worked with Teach For America in Houston, first as a third grade teacher and then as a program director supporting elementary and special education teachers. It was during her time as a classroom teacher that she built the passion she has today for working in urban education. Claire is also very active in the Philadelphia civic community, serving as the Co-Founder and current President of PhillyCORE Leaders and on the boards of Youth Build Philadelphia, Leadership Philadelphia and Russell Byers Charter School.

    Courses

    Positive Psychology: Character, Grit and Research Methods

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder