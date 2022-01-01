About this Specialization

The University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Martin E.P. Seligman welcome you to Foundations of Positive Psychology. Our five-course specialization provides you with the key theories and research in the field of positive psychology as well as opportunities for application. Course topics include • Positive Psychology: Martin E.P. Seligman’s Visionary Science with Dr. Martin E.P. Seligman • Positive Psychology: Applications and Interventions with Dr. James Pawelski • Positive Psychology: Character, Grit and Research Methods with Dr. Angela Duckworth & Dr. Claire Robertson-Kraft • Positive Psychology: Resilience Skills with Dr. Karen Reivich • Positive Psychology Specialization Project with Dr. Martin E.P. Seligman
