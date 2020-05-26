About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the Broaden-and-Build Theory of Positive Interventions

  • Use strategies for classifying character strengths and virtues

  • Choose goals that support your personal well-being

  • Describe why it's important to cultivate a healthy emotional life

Skills you will gain

  • Character Strengths And Virtues
  • goal setting
  • Positive Psychology
  • Savoring
Course 2 of 5 in the
Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introducing the Course and Exploring Positive Emotions

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Understanding and Cultivating a Healthy Emotional Life

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Identifying and Using Character Strengths

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Setting and Achieving Goals

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 55 min)

About the Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization

Foundations of Positive Psychology

