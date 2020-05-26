Positive interventions are one of the building blocks for the application of positive psychology in our day-to-day lives. In this course taught by Dr. James Pawelski, we explore positive interventions through theory, research and practice. We provide learners the basic tools for using and measuring positive psychology in professional or personal contexts. Suggested prerequisite: Positive Psychology: Martin E. P. Seligman’s Visionary Science.
This course is part of the Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand the Broaden-and-Build Theory of Positive Interventions
Use strategies for classifying character strengths and virtues
Choose goals that support your personal well-being
Describe why it's important to cultivate a healthy emotional life
Skills you will gain
- Character Strengths And Virtues
- goal setting
- Positive Psychology
- Savoring
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introducing the Course and Exploring Positive Emotions
Understanding and Cultivating a Healthy Emotional Life
Identifying and Using Character Strengths
Setting and Achieving Goals
Reviews
- 5 stars84.89%
- 4 stars11.69%
- 3 stars2.08%
- 2 stars0.65%
- 1 star0.65%
TOP REVIEWS FROM POSITIVE PSYCHOLOGY: APPLICATIONS AND INTERVENTIONS
This course was fantastic. I am completely in awe of Positive Psychology and I am so full of gratitude for the opportunity to access to this information via Coursera.
Good course. Some parts were left with little explanation: the hope scale results were hard to interpret. The Via survey was great - could have spent more time with that.
loving it so far. learned so much for the positive approach towards life and circumstances. recommend it for everyone with or without a matched profession of psychiatry.
AMAZING. I love Dr. Pawelski! The way he teaches is extremely easy to understand by using examples. This course itself was also entertaining and inspirational. It can definitely apply to real life.
About the Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
The University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Martin E.P. Seligman welcome you to Foundations of Positive Psychology. Our five-course specialization provides you with the key theories and research in the field of positive psychology as well as opportunities for application.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.