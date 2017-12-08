About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the scientific foundations of Positive Psychology

  • Explain how skills of well-being can be learned and taught

  • Describe why mind and body flourish together

  • Discuss inspiring new developments in the field of Positive Psychology

Skills you will gain

  • Character Strengths And Virtues
  • Gratitude
  • Positive Education
  • Positive Psychology

English

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Positive Psychology Introduction by Dr. Martin Seligman

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 62 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Skills of Well-being Can Be Learned, Taught, and Transformative

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 80 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Being Whole: Mind/Body Flourishing Throughout Life

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 68 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Future Directions in Positive Psychology

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 91 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM POSITIVE PSYCHOLOGY: MARTIN E. P. SELIGMAN’S VISIONARY SCIENCE

About the Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization

Foundations of Positive Psychology

