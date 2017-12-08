Dr. Martin E.P. Seligman—renowned worldwide as the “father of Positive Psychology”—has led visionary leaps in the scientific research, empirical data and personal understandings of human flourishing. This course explores the past, present and future of positive psychology as a journey through the key scientific leaps led by Dr. Seligman and his colleagues at the University of Pennsylvania's Positive Psychology Center and Master of Applied Positive Psychology program.
This course is part of the Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
12%
18%
What you will learn
Understand the scientific foundations of Positive Psychology
Explain how skills of well-being can be learned and taught
Describe why mind and body flourish together
Discuss inspiring new developments in the field of Positive Psychology
Skills you will gain
- Character Strengths And Virtues
- Gratitude
- Positive Education
- Positive Psychology
Learner Career Outcomes
12%
18%
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Positive Psychology Introduction by Dr. Martin Seligman
In this module, Dr. Martin Seligman introduces the scientific foundations of positive psychology and key research findings that led to a revolutionary understanding of what makes people flourish. Participants will learn about research-based skills and exercises to increase well-being and begin to practice these skills in their own lives.
The Skills of Well-being Can Be Learned, Taught, and Transformative
In this module, Dr. Martin Seligman shares the great leaps in scientific understanding that created the foundation for a science of well-being at individual, communal, and global levels.
Being Whole: Mind/Body Flourishing Throughout Life
In this module, Dr. Martin Seligman shares key research questions from the field of Positive Psychology, and the answers turn some conventional assumptions on their head. Are we shaped by the future vs. the past? And what does science tell us about mind/body flourishing? What gets better as we age?
Future Directions in Positive Psychology
In this module, Dr. Martin Seligman discusses some of the most inspiring recent and future developments in the field of Positive Psychology, in particular those that transcend individual experience and have the potential to transform our world.
Reviews
- 5 stars87.54%
- 4 stars10.86%
- 3 stars1.05%
- 2 stars0.27%
- 1 star0.25%
TOP REVIEWS FROM POSITIVE PSYCHOLOGY: MARTIN E. P. SELIGMAN’S VISIONARY SCIENCE
Thank you Dr Seligman for a wonderfully insightful and efficient course on Positive psychology. This was the perfect course to take during COVID, when we could all use some positivity in our lives
Excellent and succint explanation of the history, objectives, trends and branches of Positive Psychology. And to learn with the man himself and other leading researchers is a one-of-a-kind experience.
Very self-enhancing. Activities are fun and at the same time a good avenue for learning experiences. Very positive and student engaging. Thank you for giving me the chance to be part of this course =)
A perfect course for aspirant Positive Psychologist. This course change the way I perceive the challenges of life. Learning the Theory of PERMA is very fascinating and beneficial for happy well-being!
About the Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
The University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Martin E.P. Seligman welcome you to Foundations of Positive Psychology. Our five-course specialization provides you with the key theories and research in the field of positive psychology as well as opportunities for application.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.