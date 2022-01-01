University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Communication, Creativity, Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Gratitude, Leadership and Management, Probability & Statistics, Psychologies, Psychology, Research Methods, Research and Design, Resilience
4.8
(6.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Positive psychology is an area of psychology that's dedicated to studying and developing positive emotions, desirable experiences, and character strengths. While other areas of psychology may focus on solving mental health problems, this field focuses on identifying positive mental health traits. A positive psychologist might ask, ""Why is this person satisfied with life?"" rather than ""What is ailing this person and how can we correct it?""
Psychologist Martin Seligman is known as a major contributor to the field of positive psychology. He theorized that there are five elements to a good life: positive emotion, engagement, positive relationships, meaning, and accomplishment (PERMA). Together, these elements can provide a sense of satisfaction that goes beyond momentary happiness.
In your personal life, knowledge of positive psychology practices can improve your sense of well-being. You can apply the field's findings to subjects such as gratitude, humor, purpose, and flow to increase positive experiences. You can also pass those lessons on to other people to better their lives.
Learning about this field can help you pursue a career as a positive psychologist. You'll use your skills to counsel individuals and guide them down a path of mental wellness. The job may involve working with students in a school's counseling office, patients in a healthcare facility, or employees in a business' human resources department. Another potential career path involves starting a private practice as a life coach who works one-on-one with clients. Positive psychologists also conduct ongoing research into subjects like flow and emotional intelligence.
Online courses can give you an in-depth understanding of positive psychology through video lectures, reading assignments, and exercises. Lessons will guide you through practical skills such as routinely practicing gratitude, finding purpose, and using mindfulness meditation to stay present. You'll also learn the skills to pass these lessons on to others.