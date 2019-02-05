In today’s world, mental illness and distress are common and these account for a significant burden of disability within our community. At the same time, there is a growing interest in understanding and enhancing positive mental health and wellbeing; particularly from developments in the fields of positive psychology and mental health promotion. Positive Psychiatry is a new term (Jeste et al 2016) that describes a dual approach to mental health, where we build strengths, supports and healthy lifestyles as well as treating illness and distress.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1 - Positive mental health and Psychiatry
Welcome to the MOOC! Get yourself acquainted. This module is about positive mental health, stress and recovery, and some of the important findings from Aristotle through to recent research on the correlates to happiness.
Module 2 - Body and Mind
This module is about the body and mind. We will learn about the central importance of physical health and lifestyle, and how exercise can be used as an evidence-based treatment for common mental health conditions. We will cover basic relaxation and mindfulness strategies, as well as personality strengths, and how to identify your own strengths.
Module 3 - Love and Work
Mental health has sometimes been described simply as the capacity to love and to work. Psychiatry still uses similar concepts today. In this module, we talk about love and work, and introduce the complementary ideas of rest and play. We hear about attachment theory, social connections and the ancient wisdom of Australian Aboriginal views on wellbeing. We discuss the importance of contributing and here you find out whether or not work is good for you.
Module 4 - Mental Illness
In this module, we cover the major categories of mental illness: their symptoms, causes and treatments. This includes the more common conditions such as anxiety, depression and addictions, as well as less common mental illnesses such as psychosis, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Me ha gustado mucho, aprendí bastante sobre cosas que a veces no tomaba en cuenta y me divertí, ahora poder entender lo que viven muchas otras personas y como puedo ayudar a mi comunidad también.
I learned what expected to learn from this course. I love the presenters and the manner of delivery. Resources abound too. I'm purchasing this course. I hope to meet you, guys in persons. Thank you.
This course is so impactfull, i like to say a big thank you Coursera for this amazing content. I have gained some very good knowledge that I will carry with me in life by taking this course.
Absolutely spot on with all the subjects and materials. There are plenty of great sources and reading materials and it is just such a beautiful subject to learn no matter the work domain you're in.
