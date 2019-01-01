Profile

Sonia Kumar

Psychiatry Course Coordinator

    Bio

    Dr Sonia Kumar is a consultant psychiatrist who works in psychiatry education at the Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney as well as in private practice specialising in mood disorders and sleep psychiatry in Sydney. She has many years experience in teaching and course coordination for postgraduate medical trainees in psychiatry, and in 2015, she worked with a team of psychiatrists to design and create a new Master of Medicine (Psychiatry) course at the University of Sydney. She has published research on the role of active learning in psychiatry education. Dr Kumar uses an evidence-based, recovery oriented and trauma informed approach to clinical practice. She regards patient education as a vital form of empowerment in clinical practice and has been involved in the development of online mental health resources for the general community. She uses a positive mental health focus, working collaboratively with consumers to identify their strengths, values, supports and goals in addition to treatment of psychiatric illnesses.

    Courses

    Positive Psychiatry and Mental Health

