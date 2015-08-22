Positive psychology meets K-12 pedagogy. This course explores key ideas of positive psychology and shows how great teachers apply those lessons to maximize student engagement and accomplishment. Through lectures, discussions, interviews and footage of great educators in action, you’ll learn how to integrate character-based objectives into your own teaching.
Relay Graduate School of Education
Relay Graduate School of Education is a ground-breaking graduate school with an innovative Master's degree program designed specifically to respond to today's urgent demand for effective and successful teachers.
Your Character Journey
Let's begin with an exploration of our own strengths of character... we all have them!
The Science of Character
This module explores the research base that supports the teaching of character.
Teaching Character in Every Moment
Character education starts with an intentional approach to every human-to-human interaction.
Macro Structures
Create a plan for teaching character and then work every day to make it happen.
Loved learning every information provided in this course. A course must for all the educators ,trainers,teachers ,parents and all who believe in bringing change in this modern world.
This is a beneficial course specially those who are in the field of education and psychology. It has helped me to groom myself with respect to various aspects of behaviour and teaching
Fun, down-to-earth, with great interviews with awesome researchers! Levin is energetic and he gives very good advice that really help you practice the content in the course.
Great course! Lots of great articles, interviews by professionals, great reflection question. I learned a lot that I can apply to my classroom and everyday life.
