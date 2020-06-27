Organization is a fundamental theme to understand the real functioning of each company or, more in general, of any institution, and it is part of the basic know-how of each manager. Organization design implies decisions on how work is subdivided and how coordination between the various activities and people who autonomously perform them is guaranteed. Moreover, organization design is willing to consider also the interdependences between people daily activities (namely processes): in fact, processes are the real lever to achieve organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Lastly, organization design should also consider how people and units take their decisions, given that organizing and deciding are two central and complementary activities of the managerial function.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Organizational design
In this week the main concepts of organizational design will be presented, related to the basic definitions, the organizational dimensions of individual work, the different choices to group activities in organizational units, and the different organizational structures.
Business Process
In this week, the main concepts of business processes will be presented, related to the basic definitions, the main dimensions of process performance and principles, together with an overview of business process reengineering.
Decision Making
Decision making
