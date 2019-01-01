Filomena Canterino is currently Assistant Professor in the area of People Management and Organization at School of Management of Politecnico di Milano. She teaches Leadership & Innovation course at Master of Science Program. In 2016 she got a PhD with honor at Politecnico di Milano on the topic of organizational transformation and action research methodology. Her research activity concerns organization and leadership in the context of organizational change and in the context of innovation. She carried out action research projects with Italian companies on the above topics and she is author of several publications appearing on scientific journals and conference proceedings.