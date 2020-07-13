Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Organization by Politecnico di Milano

4.8
stars
108 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

Organization is a fundamental theme to understand the real functioning of each company or, more in general, of any institution, and it is part of the basic know-how of each manager. Organization design implies decisions on how work is subdivided and how coordination between the various activities and people who autonomously perform them is guaranteed. Moreover, organization design is willing to consider also the interdependences between people daily activities (namely processes): in fact, processes are the real lever to achieve organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Lastly, organization design should also consider how people and units take their decisions, given that organizing and deciding are two central and complementary activities of the managerial function. To achieve these goals, this course aims at explaining you the main concepts of organization, with a strong practical orientation: illustration of typical organizational problems through real corporate examples will be used. But a solid theoretical background is provided as well: the main theories behind organizational design will be used to dig into the main areas of investigation. The course investigates three main areas: the analysis and design of a proper organization, at the micro level (individual) and at the macro level (group of multiple individuals); the analysis of how to effectively manage processes, in terms of activities, performance and principles; the analysis of how to rapidly take decisions, in terms of process, constraints, models and game theory approach....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 22 of 22 Reviews for Fundamentals of Organization

By Saishankar S

Jul 13, 2020

Fantastic course on (1) how we look at organizations including as organism with ability to adapt (2) detailed overview of the decision making processes and (3) techniques / models. Neatly organized. I wish there were more exercises in problems / decision making.

By Akinsipe O E

Jul 15, 2020

Very well explained class lectures.

By Vivek S

Jul 6, 2020

WONDERFUL COURSE!!! I thoroughly enjoyed every single lecture of this course. I loved the presentation and the efforts of both the instructors. They did an absolutely phenomenal job of putting this course together. LOVED IT OVERALL!!! and would highly recommend it to all. Had a great time in this course and became interested in Game Theory!!! Thanks, instructors!

By Angela R D H

Oct 10, 2020

An amazing course!! I love how the videos are kept at a manageable length and segmented per topic. The visuals for this course have been very helpful and made it more interesting and easier to understand. Amazing use of the board work and diagrams! Thank you very much!!

By Felix C

Aug 17, 2020

Concise, rich in content and methods, and well-explained material. The general principles of business organization theory and techiques are shown in clear language and fun slides. A most excellent course, in all aspects.

By JIMMY A A N

Jun 23, 2020

Excelente curso lo recomiendo para adquirir habilidades administrativas y gerencia empresarial

By Dr M M

Jul 11, 2020

Excellent Course regarding Fundamentals of Organization.

By Richard W

Aug 31, 2021

Excellent course with clear lectures and useful tests

By Anoud

Jun 21, 2020

amazing course for developing ur knowledge

By Jesus J S G

Dec 16, 2020

Excellent course and excellent teachers.

By RODRIGO E P M

Sep 11, 2020

An excellent course. Highly recommended.

By JUAN M G V

Sep 17, 2021

Very interesting the topics learned

By devivaraprasad k

Aug 24, 2020

very interested topic

By Evelyn V P

Dec 28, 2020

Excelente curso 👍

By Challa D T

Apr 25, 2021

Great learning

By Pradheep

Jul 11, 2020

Good course

By MD. S S

Aug 26, 2021

F​antastic

By Flt L G R

Jun 9, 2020

THANKS.

By Sai T B

Apr 3, 2021

good

By Rakshitha M

Nov 9, 2020

Good

By AJEET K S

Feb 17, 2021

The content explained in video by experts were very informative and useful. It gave us a vast knowledge about Fundamentals of Organization.

By Ebube L

Jun 28, 2020

this is a very interesting course to learn

start and straight to the point

