    Antonella Moretto is Senior Assistant Professor at the School of Management of Politecnico di Milano and she is Associate Dean for Open Programs at MIP Graduate School of Business. She teaches Supplier Relationship Management at the MSc of Management Engineering. She is Director of the Observatory Supply Chain Finance of Politecnico di Milano. In 2013, she got a PhD with honor at Politecnico di Milano with a thesis about the internationalization of Italian fashion companies in emerging market with special attention to sustainability issues. Her main research interests are related to purchasing and supply management, supply chain finance, and sustainable supply chain management.

    Fundamentals of Organization

