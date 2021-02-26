About this Course

26,004 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prerequisites needed!

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Reflect on the best moments of your life and describe connections between those moments.

  • Describe the personal qualities that represent your best self

  • Articulate what growth mindset and mindful compassion are and how they support self-improvement

  • Create a life purpose statement based on your best self and values

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prerequisites needed!

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(3,432 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Best Day of My Life

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

What Do You Want to Be Known for on Earth?

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 95 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Feeling Your Best Self

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 66 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Building a Brilliant, Passionate Community

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BRILLIANT, PASSIONATE YOU

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder