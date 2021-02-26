This course is an interdisciplinary look at how we can make each day the best day of our lives by examining the question, “How can you be your most brilliant, passionate self?” You will be joined on this journey by our animated host, Lewis!
Brilliant, Passionate YouUniversity of Michigan
About this Course
No prerequisites needed!
What you will learn
Reflect on the best moments of your life and describe connections between those moments.
Describe the personal qualities that represent your best self
Articulate what growth mindset and mindful compassion are and how they support self-improvement
Create a life purpose statement based on your best self and values
No prerequisites needed!
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Best Day of My Life
In this module, you'll envision the best day of your life. This will be the basis for all of the individual elements we examine in the course.
What Do You Want to Be Known for on Earth?
This module will help you identify your purpose and define personal success.
Feeling Your Best Self
This module explores the importance of physical and mental health in order to be your best self.
Building a Brilliant, Passionate Community
In this module, we'll explore the importance of a strong community connection and learn about the GIVE model.
Reviews
- 5 stars70.86%
- 4 stars21.85%
- 3 stars4.63%
- 2 stars1.32%
- 1 star1.32%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BRILLIANT, PASSIONATE YOU
IT WAS REALLY A GOOD EXPERIENCE FOR ME FOR DOING THIS COURSE.IT WAS VERY HELPFUL TO ME TO BECAME MORE CONFIDENT IN MY LIFE.
Really good course. I would recommend taking it at age 16, 18, in your twenties, again in your 30s, 40s, and 50s! :-)
It was great! I hope to use the videos I emailed myself with my students and also for presentations I will give duringduringy education journey.
tons of great ideas and practices on becoming your best self.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.