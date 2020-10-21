About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • H​ow to reliably attain and nurture a creative state

  • H​ow to brainstorm using four effective and reliable processes

  • H​ow to define and promote your personal brand

  • H​ow to work successfully with others as a creative professional

Skills you will gain

  • video
  • writer
  • Graphic Design
  • creative professional
  • photographer
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Module 1: Creativity and Effective Brainstorming

7 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Your Personal Brand

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

11 hours to complete

Module 3: Working with Others

11 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

