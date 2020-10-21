Welcome to Be Your Best Creative Self, the second course in the Personal Development for Professional Success Specialization.
Be Your Best Creative SelfUniversity of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
What you will learn
How to reliably attain and nurture a creative state
How to brainstorm using four effective and reliable processes
How to define and promote your personal brand
How to work successfully with others as a creative professional
Skills you will gain
- video
- writer
- Graphic Design
- creative professional
- photographer
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Creativity and Effective Brainstorming
In this module, students will learn about both the practice and nurturing of the creative state. Students will also learn four reliable ways to brainstorm.
Module 2: Your Personal Brand
In this module, students will learn how to apply the concepts of branding toward successfully presenting themselves to others.
Module 3: Working with Others
In this module, students will learn how to work with others. The lessons here will teach students the importance of honesty, communicating clearly , dealing constructively with criticism, and avoiding common workplace "traps."
This is my first course with Coursera. The course is really good & keeps you motivated in doing more & learning more out of it. Thanks Coursera!!:)
Everything is okay except the audio. I have difficulty hearing it.
great course that gives many tools to develop your creative self
