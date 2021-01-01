Chevron Left
4.7
stars
44 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Be Your Best Creative Self, the second course in the Personal Development for Professional Success Specialization. This course is for creative professionals who want to work more efficiently and at higher levels of both job satisfaction and success. As students work through this course, they will: • learn to make the creative state more reliable and productive • fine-tune their personal brand so that they present themselves positively and accurately • learn basic skills for working with others that will help to avoid traps as well as to enable success As much as anything, this is a survival-skills class designed to help creative professionals take control of their careers. The assignments and exercises are intended to build a creative community in which students gain confidence and grow together....

By Antanas M

Jan 1, 2021

great course that gives many tools to develop your creative self

By Stephy W

Apr 6, 2021

This is my first course with Coursera.

The course is really good & keeps you motivated in doing more & learning more out of it. Thanks Coursera!!:)

By Yoan S

Aug 11, 2020

Este es uno de esos cursos que te cambian la forma de mirar la vida, tus relaciones con los demás y te hacer crecer.

By Marco S d P

Feb 8, 2021

Excellent course! He gives excellent tips to creative professionals. I really enjoyed it.

By R. K

Jul 31, 2020

Awesome course!

By Hugo C H

Dec 13, 2021

Este curso me ha enseñado la importancia de verse a uno mismo como una marca. Tratar de venderse a uno mismo como profesional, pero sin dejar del lado nuestra honestidad, sinceridad y sobre todo no permitir que nuestro ego nos convierta en seres despreciables. Enseñarle a los demás lo que uno sabe, y tratar a todos por igual nos abrirá puertas inesperadas a nivel personal y profesional siempre, es la ley de la vida.

By erfan k

Aug 4, 2021

I have a question is this ok we have different internet in different countries? google play doesn't let me download some apps in Iran

even this website Coursera (very great and honorable coursera) doesn't give me permission to use it with my own IP from Iran I need to use VPN to find a way to learn something is this ok? is this human rights?

By Viona S N

Jul 3, 2021

t​his course really best to you all who want to learn something new especially you can learn in the best ranked university in the world!!! and has a level for beginner, master, etc. so, what you waiting for.

By Denisa B

Apr 12, 2021

I totally enjoyed this course "Be Your Best Creative Self". it was well structured and quite interesting. The opportunity for you to expand your thoughts and ideas in various creative ways were present.

By Jimely F

Jul 28, 2021

The course is very insightful!

By Mohan M R

Jun 1, 2021

Nice leaning

By Trần B H

Jan 21, 2022

good job

By Deane B

Oct 21, 2020

Everything is okay except the audio. I have difficulty hearing it.

By Santa I

Mar 17, 2022

It's a bit s​low pace but this course gave an opportunity to reflect. I didn't also notice the feedback section to review others. I thought I was finished to find out I was still waiting on reviews. The flow could be much better and not dependant on others scoring you.

