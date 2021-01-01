SW
Apr 5, 2021
This is my first course with Coursera.\n\nThe course is really good & keeps you motivated in doing more & learning more out of it. Thanks Coursera!!:)
AM
Dec 31, 2020
great course that gives many tools to develop your creative self
By Antanas M•
Jan 1, 2021
By Stephy W•
Apr 6, 2021
This is my first course with Coursera.
The course is really good & keeps you motivated in doing more & learning more out of it. Thanks Coursera!!:)
By Yoan S•
Aug 11, 2020
Este es uno de esos cursos que te cambian la forma de mirar la vida, tus relaciones con los demás y te hacer crecer.
By Marco S d P•
Feb 8, 2021
Excellent course! He gives excellent tips to creative professionals. I really enjoyed it.
By R. K•
Jul 31, 2020
Awesome course!
By Hugo C H•
Dec 13, 2021
Este curso me ha enseñado la importancia de verse a uno mismo como una marca. Tratar de venderse a uno mismo como profesional, pero sin dejar del lado nuestra honestidad, sinceridad y sobre todo no permitir que nuestro ego nos convierta en seres despreciables. Enseñarle a los demás lo que uno sabe, y tratar a todos por igual nos abrirá puertas inesperadas a nivel personal y profesional siempre, es la ley de la vida.
By erfan k•
Aug 4, 2021
I have a question is this ok we have different internet in different countries? google play doesn't let me download some apps in Iran
even this website Coursera (very great and honorable coursera) doesn't give me permission to use it with my own IP from Iran I need to use VPN to find a way to learn something is this ok? is this human rights?
By Viona S N•
Jul 3, 2021
this course really best to you all who want to learn something new especially you can learn in the best ranked university in the world!!! and has a level for beginner, master, etc. so, what you waiting for.
By Denisa B•
Apr 12, 2021
I totally enjoyed this course "Be Your Best Creative Self". it was well structured and quite interesting. The opportunity for you to expand your thoughts and ideas in various creative ways were present.
By Jimely F•
Jul 28, 2021
The course is very insightful!
By Mohan M R•
Jun 1, 2021
Nice leaning
By Trần B H•
Jan 21, 2022
good job
By Deane B•
Oct 21, 2020
Everything is okay except the audio. I have difficulty hearing it.
By Santa I•
Mar 17, 2022
It's a bit slow pace but this course gave an opportunity to reflect. I didn't also notice the feedback section to review others. I thought I was finished to find out I was still waiting on reviews. The flow could be much better and not dependant on others scoring you.