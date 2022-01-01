About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Self-Reflection
  • Creativity
Michigan State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

How You Once Had, But Lost, Your Best Creative Self

1 hour to complete
14 videos (Total 53 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

How to Get Your Most Creative Self Back

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

10 minutes to complete

Creativity In The Workplace

10 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Use Problem-Solving Methods to Solve Complex Problems

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

