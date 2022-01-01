Despite what you may think, there is evidence that everyone has the capacity to think creatively. This course will teach you to be much less predictable in your thinking and have the confidence and ability to generate unique, workable ideas to solve complex problems. Society impels us to conform to its written and unwritten rules for thinking and behaving in a certain way, which makes too many of the ideas and solutions we generate fairly predictable and ineffective.
Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 150 years.
How You Once Had, But Lost, Your Best Creative Self
This week we’ll look at what creativity is and isn’t and I’ll explain how several creativity-related terms like ‘imagination’, ‘innovation’ and ‘incubation’. Creativity isn’t something that only applies to artistic endeavors. When businesses are looking for help coming up with creative solutions to their complex challenges, I don’t think they’re searching for oil painters! I’ll explain how we all had, then lost, all or most of our creative ability. Your best creative self is in you, it’s just buried and needs to come out. (Note: TW = trigger warning)
How to Get Your Most Creative Self Back
This week I'll share things you can do to release and reclaim your buried creativity and get back to doing and thinking things the sorts of creative things you used to do intuitively when you were a kid, but now shy away from. I'll also touch on the beliefs and assumptions you we all make about ourselves that restrict our potential.
Creativity In The Workplace
Here I'll compare a creative and non-creative business culture and explain how you work can crush innovation. Organizations and individuals who adopt a creative, entrepreneurial mindset [aka, an innovative mindset] are much more likely to come up with truly great ideas and workable solutions.
Use Problem-Solving Methods to Solve Complex Problems
Learn about problem-solving methods for tackling complex challenges, ones that seem to have no solution. There are many such methods, and we’ll be focusing on one of the more popular ones in the workplace, Design Thinking, which is a step-by-step problem-solving framework that is based on human centered design, a mindset that involves empathizing with the end-user, the people affected by your solution, to ensure it works for them.
