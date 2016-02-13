Skill at discovering new ideas, and delivering them, may be one of the most important practical job skills, in today’s and tomorrow’s job market. Creativity is an acquired skill, one that improves with practice. This course aims to empower individuals who believe they have lost their innate creativity, because they, their employers or teachers prefer the three R's: replication, repetition and rote, to innovation. We show how to re-ignite rusty creative powers.
Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
The Technion – Israel Institute of Technology is one of the world's top science and technology research universities. The Technion was founded in 1912 and its main campus is located in Haifa, Israel
What is Creativity?
Zoom in, Zoom out, Zoom in
Creativity in practice
Reinventing yourself
The course is over loaded with extremely long videos. Otherwise it is an excellent course.
thank you, Coursera I have learnt how to come up with ideas on how to start a business
The creative process has always intrigued me, and this course will help get beyond any stuckness you may feel.
Great course. Takes a bit time to get the taste and move to the core. Then it shows how simple principles could help you a lot with creativity.
About the Startup Entrepreneurship Specialization
The Startup Entrepreneurship specialization focuses on issues of Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship. It leads the students through the entire process of creating a start-up from an idea.
