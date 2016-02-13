About this Course

29,236 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Startup Entrepreneurship Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Startup Entrepreneurship Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(4,608 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

What is Creativity?

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 137 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Zoom in, Zoom out, Zoom in

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Creativity in practice

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Reinventing yourself

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 101 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CRACKING THE CREATIVITY CODE: DISCOVERING IDEAS

View all reviews

About the Startup Entrepreneurship Specialization

Startup Entrepreneurship

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder