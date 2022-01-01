About this Specialization

The Startup Entrepreneurship specialization focuses on issues of Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship. It leads the students through the entire process of creating a start-up from an idea. Part One deals with ideas, and the creative imagination: discovering new ideas, new products, new services, new and better ways to do almost anything. Part Two focuses on how to build a business (entrepreneurship). This course guides the learner through a series of tools and methods that help take an idea and make it happen, in a way that can sustain the business or organization that delivers it to humanity. Use this course to build a solid business or organization around the idea you developed during Part One. Part Three offers Innovation Career Lessons from a Master of proven achievements. During this course you will follow conversations and interviews with Dadi Perlmutter, who until recently was Executive VP of Intel Corporate, the highest ranking Israeli executive of any multinational company.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

