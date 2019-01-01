David (Dadi) Perlmutter served until early 2014 as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Intel Architecture Group (IAG) and chief product officer of Intel Corporation. He was responsible for the business and development of Intel’s platform solutions for all computing and communication segments including datacenters, desktops, laptops, handhelds, embedded devices, and computer electronics. In his tenure he grew the business from $35b$. in 2008 to more than $50b$. in 2013, managed 35,000 people worldwide and made investments and acquisitions exceeding $2.5 b. during that period. During his 34-year career at Intel, Perlmutter held various technology and management positions and was directly responsible for developing several of Intel's major products and technologies that had an important impact on Intel's business and on the entire industry. In the early 1980's he developed the i387™ math co-processor. In the late 1980's he led a small team that developed the architecture of Intel’s Pentium® Processor. In the 1990's, he lead Intel into the Data Center with the Intel Pentium® Pro and follow-on Server products. In the past decade, Perlmutter led the transformation of mobile computing with the Centrino™ Mobile Processor which transformed the PC business from desktop to mobile, and transformed Intel's product line by creating Core™ Processor lines for the PC and Server markets, which led to a significant market share and business increase in PC and Data Center, and created the Atom™ processor for the low-power end of the market. Perlmutter led Intel into wireless communication via development of WiFi products for Centrino; acquiring 3G and LTE led to a competitive LTE presence for Intel. Perlmutter joined Intel in 1980 after graduating from the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, with a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering. He holds patents on branch target buffers and multiprocessing cache coherency protocols. Perlmutter received an award for innovation in industrial development from the President of Israel in 1987 for development of the i387 math coprocessor. Perlmutter was elected a Fellow of the Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineers for his contributions to the mobile computer industry and was elected as a fellow of the EE faculty of the Technion. David (Dadi) Perlmutter was born in Tel Aviv, Israel in 1953, married with 4 children and 4 grandchildren (thus far)