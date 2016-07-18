About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Startup Entrepreneurship Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Offered by

Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 80 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Strategy, Action & Resistance

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Ecosystem, Team & Simplicity

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 66 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Summary & Final Assignment

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INNOVATION CAREER LESSONS FROM A MASTER

About the Startup Entrepreneurship Specialization

Startup Entrepreneurship

Frequently Asked Questions

