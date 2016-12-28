"Action-Driven Business Plan: From the ‘Classroom’ to the World" is a capstone project, that requires you, our learner, to pull together all you will have learned in the three courses that comprise the "Startup Entrepreneurship" Specialization. This course is in fact the culmination of the process designed to provide you with the opportunity to demonstrate what you have learned on a real-world project of your choice.
Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
The Technion – Israel Institute of Technology is one of the world's top science and technology research universities. The Technion was founded in 1912 and its main campus is located in Haifa, Israel
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome & Make a Plan
Create a completed non-business plan (a series of actions each of which moves your idea toward implementation), including a list of the activities to be undertaken, with degrees of importance (scale of 1 to 3, where 1 is ‘most important’).
Zoom Out
Write a diary: recording conversations, data, insights, day by day, gleaned from a variety of sources, by face-to-face chats, email, Web searches, etc.
Zoom In
A revision of the original product or service idea, in light of information gathered in the Zoom Out process
Shape the Business Design - part 1
Begin to design the business or organization that will successfully implement your creative idea. Prepare an activity map.
About the Startup Entrepreneurship Specialization
The Startup Entrepreneurship specialization focuses on issues of Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship. It leads the students through the entire process of creating a start-up from an idea.
