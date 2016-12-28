About this Course

2,112 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Startup Entrepreneurship Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Startup Entrepreneurship Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome & Make a Plan

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Zoom Out

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Zoom In

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Shape the Business Design - part 1

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACTION-DRIVEN BUSINESS PLAN: FROM THE ‘CLASSROOM’ TO THE WORLD

View all reviews

About the Startup Entrepreneurship Specialization

Startup Entrepreneurship

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder